Tree Care Assistance Available

| Community News |

If you’re struggling to pay for tree care on your private property, the City of Portland may be able to help. The new Tree Care Assistance program provides income-qualified property owners within the City of Portland with financial assistance for the maintenance and care of existing trees on single-family, owner-occupied private property. The program helps reduce the cost and burden associated with tree care for lower-income households and improves the health and resilience of private property trees.
Tree care offered includes a tree health assessment, pruning, removal, stump removal and wood waste removal. The Tree Care Assistance Program is funded by the Portland Clean Energy Fund.
To qualify for the program, a person must own and live in a single-family home; need care for a tree on their private property (not a street tree); and be enrolled in the Portland Water Bureau’s Bill Discount Program.
To apply for the program, visit portland.gov/trees/apply-tree-care-assistance for the application. All applicants, whether or not they qualify, will be contacted within 10 business days.

Tree Care Assistance Available

| Community News |

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