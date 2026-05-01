If you’re struggling to pay for tree care on your private property, the City of Portland may be able to help. The new Tree Care Assistance program provides income-qualified property owners within the City of Portland with financial assistance for the maintenance and care of existing trees on single-family, owner-occupied private property. The program helps reduce the cost and burden associated with tree care for lower-income households and improves the health and resilience of private property trees.
Tree care offered includes a tree health assessment, pruning, removal, stump removal and wood waste removal. The Tree Care Assistance Program is funded by the Portland Clean Energy Fund.
To qualify for the program, a person must own and live in a single-family home; need care for a tree on their private property (not a street tree); and be enrolled in the Portland Water Bureau’s Bill Discount Program.
To apply for the program, visit portland.gov/trees/apply-tree-care-assistance for the application. All applicants, whether or not they qualify, will be contacted within 10 business days.
Tree Care Assistance Available
If you’re struggling to pay for tree care on your private property, the City of Portland may be able to help. The new Tree Care Assistance program provides income-qualified property owners within the City of Portland with financial assistance for the maintenance and care of existing trees on single-family, owner-occupied private property. The program helps reduce the cost and burden associated with tree care for lower-income households and improves the health and resilience of private property trees.