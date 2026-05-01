TriMet Offers Tips to Stay Safe Around Buses, Trains and the Streetcar

As the weather warms and summer is on the horizon, more people are out and about and TriMet wants to make sure that their transportation options are safe and welcoming for all. TriMet operators will be keeping an eye out for you, but you also need to keep an eye out for them, for the safety of everyone.
Stay alert
It’s important to stay alert as distraction is dangerous, not just around motor vehicles but also buses and trains. When people aren’t paying attention to what’s happening around them, the risk of a crash or “close call” is much higher.
TriMet encourages people to look up from their phones and take earbuds out or move headphones off an ear when crossing a street or tracks. If sunglasses, an umbrella, a hood or other clothing blocks your view, lower or stow them so you can see.
Never text while driving, biking or riding a scooter or skateboard. Instead, silence your phone and put it out of view so it isn’t a distraction.
Obey signs and signals
Rail crossings have flashing lights, bells and crossing arms. Never try to “beat” a train through a crossing. A serious collision, for the sake of saving a few seconds, isn’t worth the risk. Each MAX train car can weigh more than 50 tons and it takes time for them to come to a stop.
Some parts of TriMet’s system are restricted to transit and emergency vehicles only. Pay attention to signs and stay out of restricted areas. Don’t walk, roll or drive on MAX tracks, and only cross tracks at designated crossings and intersections. At stations, stay back of the white bumpy safety strips at the edge of the platform.
Listen and look
Unlike conventional, diesel buses, zero-emission buses don’t make much noise. MAX and the Portland Streetcar run on 100 percent renewable electricity and are much quieter than diesel trains. So even if you don’t hear it, a bus, train or streetcar may be closer than you think.
Be sure to both listen and look both ways before crossing the street or tracks. Transit centers are especially busy areas. Even if you’re in a hurry, it’s important to make sure there isn’t a bus or train coming before you cross. Remember, trains travel in both directions, so always anticipate a second train at all crossings.
Make yourself visible
TriMet’s operators are trained to stay alert and look out for pedestrians, cyclists and others as they drive through town and you can make their job easier by making sure you can be seen. Especially when it’s dark or rainy, consider accessorizing with safety lights, reflective tape or stickers. Bright-colored clothing can help you stand out more. And regardless of what you’re wearing, avoid stepping out unexpectedly in front of a bus, train or other traffic; using crosswalks is the best policy. While driving, biking or riding a scooter or skateboard, always signal before changing lanes or turning, and yield to transit vehicles.
To report unsafe or unwanted behavior, call or text TriMet’s 24-hour public safety hotline at 503.238.7433. This number can also be used to report maintenance or cleaning issues.
Many MAX platforms are now equipped with blue-light security phones. The phones connect automatically to TriMet’s Security Operations center, which is open all day, every day.