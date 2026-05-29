Sidestreet Arts host the exhibit Undercurrents Monday, June 1-Sunday, June 28, including First Friday with the artists—Denise Krueger, Tamara Goldsmith, Natasha Ramras and Joanne Licardo—June 5, 5-7 pm. In literary terms, an undercurrent might describe an underlying feeling or influence, especially one that is kept secret and contrary to prevailing atmosphere. Many artists today are keenly aware of the tumultuous tides brought about by these troubled times, and hint at these conflicting emotions in their art.
Sidestreet invited these four local artists to participate in this exhibit, each adept at describing the evocative ocean visually. The collection of works is composed of paintings by Ramras and Licardo, pod sculptures by Krueger and stained glass from Goldsmith.
Visit Sidestreet in person Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm at 140 SE 28th Ave. or anytime online at sidestreetarts.com.
Undercurrents Exhibit
Sidestreet Arts host the exhibit Undercurrents Monday, June 1-Sunday, June 28, including First Friday with the artists—Denise Krueger, Tamara Goldsmith, Natasha Ramras and Joanne Licardo—June 5, 5-7 pm. In literary terms, an undercurrent might describe an underlying feeling or influence, especially one that is kept secret and contrary to prevailing atmosphere. Many artists today are keenly aware of the tumultuous tides brought about by these troubled times, and hint at these conflicting emotions in their art.