You’ve Already Paid for These Benefits—Are You Using Them?

Most Oregonians with health insurance are sitting on benefits they’ve never touched. Not because they don’t need them, but because they never knew they had them. Oregon health plans are required to cover conservative, non-drug treatments including acupuncture, chiropractic care and often massage therapy. Many plans cover at least 12 acupuncture visits and 20 chiropractic visits per year. And because benefits reset annually with no rollover, unused visits are simply gone at year’s end.
Acupuncture: More Than Just Pain Relief
Most people think of acupuncture for sore muscles and sports injuries, but its applications are much broader. It is highly effective for nerve pain conditions like sciatica, carpal tunnel syndrome and peripheral neuropathy. Acupuncture can be effective in cases where conventional medicine often offers limited relief. Acupuncture also has a strong track record with stress-related conditions, including anxiety, insomnia, tension headaches and migraines. Many patients are surprised to learn it can help with digestive issues, jaw pain (TMJ) and even seasonal allergies. For anyone managing chronic pain without a clear solution, acupuncture is often an overlooked tool that’s already sitting inside their health plan.
Chiropractic Care: Beyond the Adjustment
Chiropractic care is best known for treating low back pain, but it covers a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions. Neck pain and stiffness, shoulder tension, hip imbalances and pain that radiates down the arms or legs are all common reasons people seek chiropractic treatment. What many people don’t realize is that chiropractors also address headaches caused by tension in the neck and upper spine, as well as numbness or tingling from pinched nerves. With up to 20 covered visits per year under many Oregon plans, chiropractic care offers substantial support for people recovering from injuries, dealing with postural strain from desk work or managing recurring pain flare-ups.
Massage Therapy: Covered and Clinically Useful
When massage is included in a health plan, it tends to be for medically relevant reasons. It’s not just for relaxation, although that can have huge effects on overall health. Covered massage is typically applied to conditions like muscle spasms, chronic tension, recovery from soft tissue injuries and pain related to postural or repetitive strain. It is particularly effective for people whose pain stems from tight fascia or overworked muscle groups that don’t respond well to other treatments.
One thing many people don’t know is that massage combined with chiropractic or acupuncture care often produces better results than either treatment alone, and some plans cover all three services. In fact, many Oregon plans will cover massage if you see a chiropractor the same day.
Find Out What You Have
A call to the member services number on the back of your insurance card is all it takes. Ask whether acupuncture, chiropractic and massage are covered, how many visits are included, whether you need a referral and which providers are in-network.
Getting ahead of a problem is almost always faster and cheaper than treating one that has had months to worsen. Many clinics will provide this service if you call and inquire. If you get your health insurance from your employer, your HR department may be able to provide this information as well.
An Important Note For Medicare Beneficiaries
Traditional Medicare does not provide the same acupuncture and chiropractic benefits available through most Oregon commercial plans. If you’re on Medicare, verify your specific coverage before scheduling care. Medicare only covers acupuncture if is provided by a medical doctor or MD and they only cover back pain.
The bottom line: Don’t wait until you’re in serious pain to find out what services you have access to. A few minutes today could mean better health and less money out of pocket for the rest of the year.
Oliver Leonetti
Licensed Acupuncturist
Inner Gate Health & Wellness
InnerGatePDX.com