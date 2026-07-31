Belmont Library to Reopen Mid-August

Multnomah County Library has announced that the Belmont Library will reopen Saturday, August 15 as a transformed space that is more than twice its original size. The project is the final one stemming from the 2020 Library Capital Bond, which included 20 projects.
Belmont Library is one of the busiest locations in the entire county for circulation, yet it had one of the smallest footprints before the expansion (to approximately 6,000 square feet). To recognize its role as a beloved location, all of the updates are the result of extensive community and staff engagement with features for the community to enjoy. Gifts to The Library Foundation supported the creation of an interactive early learning space, a teen room for students to gather and study and a mobile creative learning lab.
During the construction of Belmont Library, a temporary location was established at 3557 SE Hawthorne Blvd. to provide patrons with a space for holds pickups, wi-fi printing, scanning and more. The temporary location will be closed to the public starting Monday, August 3 in order to move books, furniture and other materials out of the space and help staff prepare the updated Belmont Library for patrons.
To celebrate the opening of the new, expanded Belmont Library, the library is hosting two, fun-filled days of activities for the community Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16. Beginning with a ribbon cutting Saturday and followed by music, dancing and more, there will be plenty to do while exploring the new features of library. Stay up to date on details and see a full listing of the library’s new features at multcolib.org/building-libraries-together/belmont.
Exterior rendering of Belmont Library. Rendering by Bora Architecture & Interiors.