SMART Reading, a statewide nonprofit, reached 10,606 kids with reading support and/or books to keep and gave away nearly 70,000 books during the 2025-26 year. Their final sessions of the school year concluded with smiles and laughter, with volunteers knowing their time spent with students made a positive impact that will continue to ripple in their lives for years to come.
If you’d like to join them to make an impact, consider applying to be a Reader or Site Coordinator. Applications are accepted year-round and the SMART team will be in touch about summer and/or fall volunteer opportunities in your community.
Being a Reader is a weekly, one-hour volunteer commitment at a local elementary school or preschool. Volunteer Readers provide literacy support to kids and help foster a love of reading through fun, child-guided reading sessions. At some sites, Readers read one-on-one with students; at other sites, a volunteer leads an interactive read-aloud for a classroom.
Site Coordinators are the on-site lead for SMART Reading at an elementary school or preschool. They work with SMART Reading staff to train Volunteer Readers and oversee the program at their assigned site throughout the year, including facilitating book giveaways to students and acting as a liaison with the school. The commitment is typically two to eight hours per week, depending on the size of the program.
All volunteers complete an online orientation and on-site training. For more information and to apply, visit smartreading.org/volunteer.
SMART Reading Volunteers Needed
SMART Reading, a statewide nonprofit, reached 10,606 kids with reading support and/or books to keep and gave away nearly 70,000 books during the 2025-26 year. Their final sessions of the school year concluded with smiles and laughter, with volunteers knowing their time spent with students made a positive impact that will continue to ripple in their lives for years to come.