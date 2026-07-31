TriMet is urging riders to plan ahead and prepare for big changes coming to the system beginning Sunday, August 23. TriMet’s website, trimet.org, has been updated to include the adjustments to help address the current $158 million long-term budget deficit. The adjustments affect 33 bus lines and the MAX Green Line.
The service adjustments are part of TriMet’s multi-year strategy to resolve their deficit by reducing expenses and increasing revenue. The changes streamline TriMet’s service, focusing on areas where people are most likely to ride, while reducing duplication and eliminating service where ridership is very low.
TriMet worked closely with riders and the community to shape the changes. Dozens of bus lines will be combined or adjusted where routes overlap or run closer to one another. Some routes will be adjusted to maintain service in higher-ridership areas while other bus lines will run less often during hours and days when fewer people are riding. In SE Portland the changes affect Lines 19, 4 and 10.
The MAX Green Line will run a shorter route, operating only between Gateway and Clackamas Town Center transit centers. Riders will be able to connect with other MAX lines at Gateway, and for many, a bus line may provide a faster option to reach downtown Portland.
Later this summer, TriMet will make another update to the Trip Planner feature to include information on buses serving Portland high schools. That service will continue, but some students may have to adjust their trips from previous years.
View detailed, line-by-line changes at trimet.org/servicechanges/2026august.htm. To submit comments and suggestions, visit trimet.org/hello or call/text TriMet Customer Service weekdays, 7:30 am-5:30 pm.
Big Changes Coming to TriMet Late August, MAX Green Line and 33 Bus Lines Effected
TriMet is urging riders to plan ahead and prepare for big changes coming to the system beginning Sunday, August 23. TriMet’s website, trimet.org, has been updated to include the adjustments to help address the current $158 million long-term budget deficit. The adjustments affect 33 bus lines and the MAX Green Line.