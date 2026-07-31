The 20th Annual Bikini Car & Dog Wash Benefit returns Sunday, August 9, 2-6 pm, to support ARRAY Crisis Fostering and help keep people and their pets together during times of crisis. What started as a summer car wash with a uniquely Portland twist has grown into one of the city’s longest-running and most unusual charity traditions.
The event is celebrating two decades of local bikini-clad entertainers volunteering their time to raise money for animals and nonprofit organizations throughout the Portland area. Hosted by Devils Point and Lucky Devil Lounge, the annual event brings together dancers, customers, car enthusiasts, dog owners, local businesses and neighbors for a charity event unlike anything else in the city.
Over the past 20 years, the event has raised and donated more than $50,000 to local no-kill animal shelters and nonprofit organizations. “For 20 years, Portland dancers have volunteered their time, washed a lot of cars, washed a lot of dogs and raised money for organizations doing important work in our community,” said Shon Boulden, owner of Devils Point and Lucky Devil Lounge. “This is the summer party of the year. It’s a little outrageous, and very Portland, but behind all of that is a group of people who genuinely care about helping animals and their owners.”
All event donations benefit ARRAY Crisis Fostering. Lucky Devil Lounge is located at 633 SE Powell Blvd.
Car & Dog Wash Benefit
The 20th Annual Bikini Car & Dog Wash Benefit returns Sunday, August 9, 2-6 pm, to support ARRAY Crisis Fostering and help keep people and their pets together during times of crisis. What started as a summer car wash with a uniquely Portland twist has grown into one of the city’s longest-running and most unusual charity traditions.