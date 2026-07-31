Taborspace Nonprofit Community Center is proud to announce its second SummerFest Benefit in its welcoming yard Saturday, August 15, 4-8 pm at 5441 SE Belmont St. The event will have plenty of entertainment for the whole family, with a magician and silent disco.
Stefano the Magician kicks things off at 4 pm. The side-splitting showcase of magical mayhem is perfect for kids and kids-at-heart. Watch in awe as objects disappear, reappear and sometimes even do the cha-cha-cha. Stefano promises a laugh-a-minute extravaganza that’ll leave your cheeks sore from smiling.
The silent disco, 5-8 pm, is presented by partner Community Beats, a local non-profit organization bringing people together from different communities. With three channels of family friendly music and personalized volume control, there’s something for everyone. Proceeds from the sliding scale donation and $10 suggestion for headphones goes towards sustaining Taborspace.
Taborspace events are about more than just music, they’re about creating a space where everyone feels welcome to move and connect. These gatherings break down barriers across age, ability and background, offering a unique opportunity for neighbors, families and strangers to come together in a shared experience.
SummerFest at Taborspace
Taborspace Nonprofit Community Center is proud to announce its second SummerFest Benefit in its welcoming yard Saturday, August 15, 4-8 pm at 5441 SE Belmont St. The event will have plenty of entertainment for the whole family, with a magician and silent disco.