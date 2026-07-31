The Heart of Hawthorne Summer Concert Series is running now through the end of August, Saturdays, 4-6 pm at the Heart of Hawthorne plaza, SE 37th Ave. and SE Hawthorne Blvd. The series is put on by the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association (HBBA), with the help of Revel Events, a grant from Venture Portland and sponsorship by Toyota.
The musical acts were selected to appeal to all genres and ages. August 1 is Lee Walker, August 8 is Flat Pocket Trio, August 15 is Bigger Nova, August 22 is Sid Murrell and rounding out the series August 29 is Taste of Jazz. Picnic tables and chairs are available in the plaza and the community is encouraged to grab snacks, dinner or drinks from surrounding businesses and settle in to listen. Follow HBBA at instagram.com/hawthorneblvd_pdx for more information and updates.
Summer Concert Series
The Heart of Hawthorne Summer Concert Series is running now through the end of August, Saturdays, 4-6 pm at the Heart of Hawthorne plaza, SE 37th Ave. and SE Hawthorne Blvd. The series is put on by the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association (HBBA), with the help of Revel Events, a grant from Venture Portland and sponsorship by Toyota.