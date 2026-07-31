Pro Wrestling returns to Gigantic Brewing (5224 SE 26th Ave.) Saturday, August 8 for a night of body slams, beer slams and pure chaos. The biggest brawlers in the Pacific Northwest are coming to settle the score inside the squared circle.
First, The Real Deal Carl Steel goes head-to-head with The Scholar. One man brings fists of steel. The other brings a head full of knowledge. But when the bell rings, there are no textbooks—only pain—and only one leaves with bragging rights.
Then it’s JD Mason versus AJ Duncan. These two aren’t coming to wrestle…they’re coming to fight. Pride is on the line, and somebody’s walking out wondering what just happened.
And if you think you’ve got time to catch your breath…think again. The Lumberzack is in action, and when that giant starts swinging, timber isn’t the only thing hitting the ground.
Then, just when the wrestlers need a breather, Jacob Vanknowe Music takes the stage for a live set before the ring explodes back into action for the main event where the King of the Keg Championship is up for grabs. The reigning champion, Chucco Bum, says no one can take his crown. But standing across the ring is the fearless, ruthless and absolutely unhinged Princess Deathwish, and they’re not coming for a handshake—they’re coming for the championship.
Cold beer. Live music. Flying elbows. Broken egos. Championship gold. Doors open at 6 pm with a 7 pm bell time. Get your $20 general admission ticket at bit.ly/3TwFnjl.
Pro Wrestling at Gigantic
Pro Wrestling returns to Gigantic Brewing (5224 SE 26th Ave.) Saturday, August 8 for a night of body slams, beer slams and pure chaos. The biggest brawlers in the Pacific Northwest are coming to settle the score inside the squared circle.