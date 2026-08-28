Big Month at Milagro

September is a busy month at Milagro, with five events taking place. The first, tertula: When I was Mexican, features live performances of songs and short bits of script from When I was Mexican: A Bollywood Musical Wednesday, September 2, 7 pm. The event features Kristin Tehrani, Lynn Mendoza-Khan and Alisa Christiansen. The musical is based on Terhani’s personal journey of cultural identity, life surprises and chosen family, telling the story of Ana, who has a big birthday on the horizon and decides that it’s finally time to find the answer to a life-long nagging question. The all ages event is approximately 90 minutes long, with free/pay-what-you-wish tickets.
Next up is a bilingual book launch and puppet show celebration featuring Joeanally Gonzalez Sunday, September 6, 1 pm. Step into the magic of the forest with multidisciplinary artist, educator and cultural worker Gonzalez. The event celebrates her new bilingual children’s book, Nico the Banana Slug, and includes a hands-on creative workshop where kids can craft their own paper puppets. While especially designed for youngsters, all ages are welcome for the two-hour event. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase. Tickets are free/pay-what-you-wish.
Join the Latinx Choral Project and its founder, Lynn Mendoza-Khan, for a conversation exploring how community arts organizations can move beyond traditional hierarchical structures and embrace leadership models rooted in shared responsibility, belonging and collective care Saturday, September 12, 1 pm. Through dialogue, storytelling and reflection, attendees will explore questions about power, participation and decision-making, and imagine new possibilities for building arts organizations that are more inclusive, sustainable and responsive to the communities they serve. This is an all ages event with free/pay-what-you-wish tickets.
Saturday, September 19, 1 pm, is From the Idea to Your First Book featuring author, researcher and educator Dr. Angel Contreras Cruz. The interactive seminar is designed to help people transform life experiences into the beginning of their own book. It includes storytelling, practical instruction and guided writing exercises to show participants how to organize their ideas, overcome the fear of writing and discover ways to turn personal memories into meaningful narratives. The three-hour seminar is designed for people 13+ with $20 tickets for the seminar only or $30 tickets that include a copy of the book.
The month wraps up Thursday, September 24, 6 pm with a launch party for Discoteka Magazine from Portland-based multi-media artist, graphic designer and illustrator Barrio Girlz (aka Aline Chercover). The self-published periodical is full of uplifting contributions of queer women of color who are creating spaces where self expression feels safe, accessible and welcoming within the underground music industry. The event provides a first look at the magazine, which will also be available for purchase. Guests can mingle and connect, dance to music played by local Latina DJs and enjoy a showcase of works by local Latinx photographers, designers and creatives. Tickets for the three-hour 18+ event are free/pay-what-you-wish.
Tickets to all of the events and more information about Milagro can be found at milagro.org.
Big Month at Milagro
September is a busy month at Milagro, with five events taking place. The first, tertula: When I was Mexican, features live performances of songs and short bits of script from When I was Mexican: A Bollywood Musical Wednesday, September 2, 7 pm. The event features Kristin Tehrani, Lynn Mendoza-Khan and Alisa Christiansen. The musical is based on Terhani’s personal journey of cultural identity, life surprises and chosen family, telling the story of Ana, who has a big birthday on the horizon and decides that it’s finally time to find the answer to a life-long nagging question. The all ages event is approximately 90 minutes long, with free/pay-what-you-wish tickets.