Wildwood: Follow the Crows is a new public art trail presented by LAIKA, in partnership with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Wild in Art, the Portland Metro Chamber, Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, and supported by the Visit Downtown Campaign. The trail will be available for people to follow through Friday, October 30.
Featuring one-of-a-kind sculptures, hand-painted by local artists, the trail is sponsored by generous donors from the Portland-metro community. All of the sculptures will be auctioned off once the art trail closes in the fall, and the proceeds will support OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
While most of the sculptures are west of the river, SE is home to one—at OMSI. It’s #15 on the art trail map and called “A Murder Huddle” by Allison McClay. McClay is an illustrator, painter and muralist who has beautified SE Portland at multiple locations including Chi Em Restaurant, My Vice Food and Spirits and Ladd’s Addition 7-Eleven.
Check out one, a few or all of the crows on the trail. Visit ohsufoundation.org/wildwood-follow-the-crows for the map and additional information.
Wildwood: Follow the Crows
Wildwood: Follow the Crows is a new public art trail presented by LAIKA, in partnership with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Wild in Art, the Portland Metro Chamber, Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, and supported by the Visit Downtown Campaign. The trail will be available for people to follow through Friday, October 30.