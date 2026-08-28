The monthly Pet PopUp Contests on the Rainbow Road Pedestrian Plaza (SE Ankeny St. and SE 28th Ave.) continue in September and October. Presented by Kernside Serenade and PDXwoofmeow, the free events start at 1:45 pm, however if you want to enter your furry friend, registration (no entry fee) is at 1 pm. Pre-registration is also available at kernside.org.
Sunday, September 20 is the Stupid Pet Tricks Contest. Can your dog sit? Or jump? Or wear a wig? Maybe they can even balance a treat on their nose. No actual skills are needed however and everyone is welcome for the fun, family-friendly event.
Rounding out this summer series is the Halloween costume contest Sunday, October 18. Dress your pet up in a Halloween costume and join others to see who the judges will select to take home the final golden water bowl (for display purposes only) and gift from a local business.
Visit pdxwoofmeow.com or follow them on social media @pdxwoofmeow for more.
Rainbow Road Pet Contests
The monthly Pet PopUp Contests on the Rainbow Road Pedestrian Plaza (SE Ankeny St. and SE 28th Ave.) continue in September and October. Presented by Kernside Serenade and PDXwoofmeow, the free events start at 1:45 pm, however if you want to enter your furry friend, registration (no entry fee) is at 1 pm. Pre-registration is also available at kernside.org.