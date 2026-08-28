In conjunction with the Lower Columbia Canoe Club, WaterWatch presents Paddling Across Time—A Hayes River Journey Wednesday, September 16, 6:30-8:30 pm at Hopworks Brewing, 2944 SE Powell Blvd. The presentation features adventurer Lee Sessions and his crew as they recount their 2025 self-supported canoe expedition down Nuavut’s remote and challenging Hays River—a seldom traveled route north of the Arctic Circle in Inuktitut, Canada’s largest, northernmost and newest territory.
Sessions and his team explore how motivations for undertaking northern journeys have evolved over time. Their own experience, research and interviews with past travelers offer a contemporary lens on the pull of wilderness, the meaning found in shared effort and the deep connections forged through travel in the North.
Paddling Across Time
In conjunction with the Lower Columbia Canoe Club, WaterWatch presents Paddling Across Time—A Hayes River Journey Wednesday, September 16, 6:30-8:30 pm at Hopworks Brewing, 2944 SE Powell Blvd. The presentation features adventurer Lee Sessions and his crew as they recount their 2025 self-supported canoe expedition down Nuavut’s remote and challenging Hays River—a seldom traveled route north of the Arctic Circle in Inuktitut, Canada’s largest, northernmost and newest territory.