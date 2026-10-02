Fuse Theatre Ensemble announces the latest play from Mikki Gillette, Trans Femme, to be performed at The Back Door Theater (4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd.) Friday, October 9-Sunday, October 25. This is the third premiere of Gillette’s work at Fuse in a year, following Magnetic Electric October 2025 and Riot Queens March 2026.
In 2011, trans femme support from group leaders Sloan and Astrid’s relationship is challenged by fiery newcomer Leela, and impoverished Kat pins her hopes on the older Sunny’s pledges that she’ll leave with cis wife Fran. Tempers and intrigue fly, as the women struggle not to turn the stigmas society directs toward them onto one another or themselves.
The seeds of the script were planted when playwright Gillette was first transitioning, and attended a trans femme group at the Q Center. “That was such a turbulent time in my life, and in the lives of the people I encountered there,” said Gillette. “Writing this play was the way to process some of the experiences I went through then and understand them a little better.”
The two hour performances take place Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are “Give As You’re Able, Friends” and available at fusetheatreensemble.com/event-details/trans-femme-2026-10-09-19-30.
New Mikki Gillette Production
Fuse Theatre Ensemble announces the latest play from Mikki Gillette, Trans Femme, to be performed at The Back Door Theater (4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd.) Friday, October 9-Sunday, October 25. This is the third premiere of Gillette’s work at Fuse in a year, following Magnetic Electric October 2025 and Riot Queens March 2026.