Haus of DeVille presents DeVille’s of the Caribbean! A Swashbuckling Drag Show Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at Peacock PDX, 1400 SE Morrison St. Get ready to set sail for a night of diabolical drag and buccaneer burlesque hosted by Prince Peanut Butter and Valerie DeVille.
The night features acts inspired by The Goonies, Cutthroat Island, One Piece, Disneyland’s own Pirates of the Caribbean ride and much, much more from Valerie DeVille, Anna Nymph, Theoddra B. MonStar, Xo Skeleton, Prince Peanut Butter and Princess Jelly. There may even be a mermaid or two. So stow your weapons and bring your treasure chests for the performers to pillage your tips with.
Advance tickets ($13) for the 21+ show available at retrowithxo.com. Tickets ($15) will also be available at the door. The venue is wheelchair accessible and doors open at 7 pm.
Swashbuckling Drag Show
Haus of DeVille presents DeVille’s of the Caribbean! A Swashbuckling Drag Show Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at Peacock PDX, 1400 SE Morrison St. Get ready to set sail for a night of diabolical drag and buccaneer burlesque hosted by Prince Peanut Butter and Valerie DeVille.