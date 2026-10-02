Country’s newest “it girl,” Ashley Cooke, is bringing her signature baby blues to Portland Thursday, October 15 as part of The Baby Blues world tour. Cooke kicked off a defining new chapter with her highly anticipated, self-titled sophomore album September 17 in Cleveland and her stop at Revolution Hall is part of 28 shows in major cities throughout the US and UK. The shows feature support from Timmy McKeever, McCoy Moore, all-female trio Just Jayne, Aniston Pate and Hannah McFarland.
Tickets ($26-$101+ fees) available at etix.com/ticket/p/65736762/ashley-cooke-portland-revolution-hall?clickref=1100lDhAG4wp. $1 of every ticket sold on the tour will go toward the Ashley Cooke Fund to benefit The Onsite Foundation’s Creatives Support Network, which provides free mental health support, education and resources specifically designed for members of the songwriting community.
Ashley Cooke at Revolution Hall
Country’s newest “it girl,” Ashley Cooke, is bringing her signature baby blues to Portland Thursday, October 15 as part of The Baby Blues world tour. Cooke kicked off a defining new chapter with her highly anticipated, self-titled sophomore album September 17 in Cleveland and her stop at Revolution Hall is part of 28 shows in major cities throughout the US and UK. The shows feature support from Timmy McKeever, McCoy Moore, all-female trio Just Jayne, Aniston Pate and Hannah McFarland.