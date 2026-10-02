All aboard for weekend train adventures in the heart of Portland. Through October 11, the Oregon Rail Heritage Center offers scenic rides Saturdays and Sundays behind their diesel locomotive, BNSF 3613.
Enjoy the breeze in an open-air car or relax in the comfort of a vintage, air-conditioned coach. Along the route, take in city skyline views, the riverfront, local wildlife and the timeless charm of Oaks Park. It’s a classic rail experience the whole family will treasure.
Advance ticket purchase (orhf.org/weekend-train-rides/#special-event-steam-excursion) recommended. Tickets are $17 ages 14+, $12 children ages 3-13, $50 family pass (two adults and two children), $15 ages 65+ and military (must show military ID at check-in). Trains depart at 1, 2, 3 and 4 pm each day. Admission to the Oregon Rail Heritage Center, 2250 SE Water Ave., is included with tickets.
Scenic Train Rides
All aboard for weekend train adventures in the heart of Portland. Through October 11, the Oregon Rail Heritage Center offers scenic rides Saturdays and Sundays behind their diesel locomotive, BNSF 3613.