The Haunted Eye

Arts & Entertainment ,

It’s that time of year again, time for The Haunted Eye Haunted House & Pop-Up Bar at The Old Pawn Shop, 5939 SE 82nd Ave. For four nights only, make your way through the one of a kind haunted house that exits into a fun and spooky pop-up bar, complete with blood bag drinks, syringe jello shots and tons of photo ops.
Just $13 (+ fees) gets you into the funnest 21+ party of the season. Purchase a ticket for Friday or Saturday night, 6-11 pm, October 23, 24, 30 or 31 at bit.ly/3Timlh6. Make sure to buy your ticket in advance (last year sold out) and bring your valid ID to the event.

The Haunted Eye

Arts & Entertainment ,

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