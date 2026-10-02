It’s that time of year again, time for The Haunted Eye Haunted House & Pop-Up Bar at The Old Pawn Shop, 5939 SE 82nd Ave. For four nights only, make your way through the one of a kind haunted house that exits into a fun and spooky pop-up bar, complete with blood bag drinks, syringe jello shots and tons of photo ops.
Just $13 (+ fees) gets you into the funnest 21+ party of the season. Purchase a ticket for Friday or Saturday night, 6-11 pm, October 23, 24, 30 or 31 at bit.ly/3Timlh6. Make sure to buy your ticket in advance (last year sold out) and bring your valid ID to the event.
The Haunted Eye
It’s that time of year again, time for The Haunted Eye Haunted House & Pop-Up Bar at The Old Pawn Shop, 5939 SE 82nd Ave. For four nights only, make your way through the one of a kind haunted house that exits into a fun and spooky pop-up bar, complete with blood bag drinks, syringe jello shots and tons of photo ops.