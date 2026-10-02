The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC), 701 SE Grand Ave., hosts Mary B. Hansen for a book talk and signing Saturday, October 10, 12-1 pm. Hansen has a passion for using archival documents to reveal hidden, lost and forgotten histories. She will talk about her work as a Certified Archivist with a Master of Library and Information Science degree as well as her two published books—The Traveling Archivist and Blood in the Archives—and how she uses archival research in writing her novels.
Visit visitahc.org/talks-and-events to register for the free event. Books will be available for purchase and signing by Hansen.
Author Talk
The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC), 701 SE Grand Ave., hosts Mary B. Hansen for a book talk and signing Saturday, October 10, 12-1 pm. Hansen has a passion for using archival documents to reveal hidden, lost and forgotten histories. She will talk about her work as a Certified Archivist with a Master of Library and Information Science degree as well as her two published books—The Traveling Archivist and Blood in the Archives—and how she uses archival research in writing her novels.