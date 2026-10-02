The 19th Annual Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) Induction Ceremony and Concert will be held Saturday, October 10, 7 pm at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. The evening will feature live performances by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), a special reunion of acclaimed ‘90s acoustic roots band Calobo and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer M. Ward. The incomparable Tony Starlight will be the master of ceremonies.
There will also be a live auction with autographed guitars from Death Cab for Cutie, The Psychedelic Furs and Paul Revere, along with an autographed, signed and numbered print by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the OMHOF’s Music in Schools programs and scholarship fund.
Artist inductees are Modest Mouse (Alternative Rock Band), Red Fang (Heavy Rock Band), Calobo (Acoustic Roots Band), Sweaty Nipples (Alternative Metal Band), M. Ward (Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist and Producer) and Steve Berlin (Musician, Producer and Arranger). Industry inductees include McMenamins (Music and Cultural Institution), Brandon Lieberman (Broadcaster, Music Journalist and Independent Music Advocate), J. Michael Kearsey (Musician, Producer, Broadcaster and Educator), Kelly Halliburton (Musician, Promoter and Independent Music Champion) and a posthumous award to Jack McMahon (Singer-Songwriter). Artist of the Year goes to The Decemberists and Album of the Year to Glitterfox for decoder.
Tickets are available through the Aladdin Theater box office and at aladdin-theater.com. General admission ($30 advance, $35 door); VIP tickets ($100 advance, $110 door) include prime seating, a collectible laminated pass, a Gary Houston limited-edition hand-pulled, signed and numbered poster and admission to the catered after-party.
OMHOF Induction and Concert
The 19th Annual Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) Induction Ceremony and Concert will be held Saturday, October 10, 7 pm at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. The evening will feature live performances by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), a special reunion of acclaimed ‘90s acoustic roots band Calobo and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer M. Ward. The incomparable Tony Starlight will be the master of ceremonies.