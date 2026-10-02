Music Unites Us, In Mulieribus’ 20th season, opens Saturday, October 10, 7 pm and Sunday, October 11, 3 pm at St. Philip Neri Church, 2408 SE 16th Ave. The anniversary celebrates two decades of impeccable vocal artistry by the premier women’s vocal ensemble.
The October performance is a program exploring motion, surprise and transformation. In Mulieribus will be joined by acclaimed local cellists Valdine Mishkim of the Portland Cello Project and Eric Alterman of the Delgani String Quartet for a performance of A Carnival of Miracles by Richard Einhorn. Comprising six distinct movements—each with its own unique sonic landscape, texture and vocal style—the work offers a compelling meditation on freedom as its many forms: religious, scientific, artistic, cultural, sexual and political.
The season continues in December, with performances at St. Philip Neri and St. Mary’s Cathedral; a March performance at Irving Street Studio; May performances at Kaul Auditorium and St. Mary’s Cathedral; and concludes with a 20th Anniversary Celebration Event May 8 at All Saints Episcopal Church. Tickets ($5-$47.78), including Arts for All and 25 and under pricing, available at inmulieribus.org.
In Mulieribus Season Opener
Music Unites Us, In Mulieribus’ 20th season, opens Saturday, October 10, 7 pm and Sunday, October 11, 3 pm at St. Philip Neri Church, 2408 SE 16th Ave. The anniversary celebrates two decades of impeccable vocal artistry by the premier women’s vocal ensemble.