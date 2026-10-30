Leikam Brewery, in collaboration with Rain Dragon Studio, is happy to present their seventh Clay Sculpture Workshop in Leikam’s beautiful Community Room Sunday, November 15, 4-7 pm. Attendees will be sculpting a small Golem (a protector-monster from Jewish folklore).
The hands-on, skill-building workshop includes all tools and clay needed to create your own Golem figure from stoneware clay. Instructor Teri Fahrendorf will bring the Golems created back to her studio where she will slowly dry, fire, stain and then fire them again in her ceramic kiln. The finished Golems will be available for pick-up at Leikam Brewery about a month later.
Cost: $74 per person, which includes all materials and one beer+tip token (beverage substitutions available). Register at raindragonstudio.square.site.
Clay Sculpture Workshop
Leikam Brewery, in collaboration with Rain Dragon Studio, is happy to present their seventh Clay Sculpture Workshop in Leikam’s beautiful Community Room Sunday, November 15, 4-7 pm. Attendees will be sculpting a small Golem (a protector-monster from Jewish folklore).