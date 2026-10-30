British blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor will bring her fall 2026 US tour to the Aladdin Theater Sunday, November 15, 8 pm. Experience an unforgettable night of blues-infused rock as Taylor and Robert Jon & The Wreck bring their powerhouse performances to the stage. Renowned for her blistering guitar work and soulful vocals, Taylor will perform fan favorites from her acclaimed Billboard-charting album Black & Gold alongside new music from her forthcoming release, The Trouble With Love.
Robert Jon & The Wreck are celebrated for their driving Southern rock sound, rich harmonies and electrifying live shows, featuring standout songs from their latest album, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. Blending blues roots, fiery musicianship and high-octane rock energy, this dynamic lineup promises a night of incredible live music.
Tickets ($45-$55 plus fees) for the all ages show include reserved seating and are available at aladdin-theater.com.
Joanne Shaw Taylor Concert
British blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor will bring her fall 2026 US tour to the Aladdin Theater Sunday, November 15, 8 pm. Experience an unforgettable night of blues-infused rock as Taylor and Robert Jon & The Wreck bring their powerhouse performances to the stage. Renowned for her blistering guitar work and soulful vocals, Taylor will perform fan favorites from her acclaimed Billboard-charting album Black & Gold alongside new music from her forthcoming release, The Trouble With Love.