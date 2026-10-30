There is No Mountain performs an acoustic duo show Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at Lighthouse Yoga PDX, with The Glyptodons and Morning Breath. The Tiny Concert is an intimate evening of live music where the stage isn’t just in front of you; it’s all around you.
Instead of taking turns on a stage, all three bands are blending their sets together in real time. Expect a seamless, kinetic flow: one band steps up, the next picks up the rhythm and then all three collide for custom crossover arrangements. At peak moments, all three bands will literally surround the room, wrapping the audience in a 360-degree wall of sound. Expect the sound of lush harmonies, infectious tunes and three distinct acts weaving seamlessly into one collaborative super-set, with guitar, cello, banjo, sax and clarinet.
The vibe is cozy, welcoming and vibrant. Skip the crowded venues, settle into floor cushions or provided chairs, sipping on NA drinks and sink into an immersive night of music designed to feel like a secret house show with your friends and neighbors.
Tickets ($15) for the 90-minute performance available at bit.ly/4zQoO1S.
Tiny Concert at Lighthouse Yoga
There is No Mountain performs an acoustic duo show Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at Lighthouse Yoga PDX, with The Glyptodons and Morning Breath. The Tiny Concert is an intimate evening of live music where the stage isn’t just in front of you; it’s all around you.