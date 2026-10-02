Imago Theatre follows up their 2 + 2 Flying Solo Festival September Flight season opening performances with the October Flight. The show features two solos by Don Nigro Friday, October 9-Sunday, October 25 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.
Nick Lucifer in Club Hell is the story of the universe told by a weathered gangster in “Club Hell” located well down below and features Sean Lujan. In Blavatsky, featuring Anne Sorce, Madame Blavatsky welcomes the audience to her private inner quarters to witness truth, lies, psychic phenomena, chickens, monkeys, nonsense, foolishness and drivel.
Tickets ($38) for all of the performances, for mature audiences, available at onthestage.tickets/imago-theatre.
Flying Solo Festival
Imago Theatre follows up their 2 + 2 Flying Solo Festival September Flight season opening performances with the October Flight. The show features two solos by Don Nigro Friday, October 9-Sunday, October 25 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.