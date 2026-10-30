In its third year, PAM CUT’s PLUS PLUS Festival of Tomorrow returns Thursday, November 19-Sunday, November 22 at Tomorrow Theater (3530 SE Division St.), as well as the Portland Art Museum. The festival celebrates unbound artists who dissolve boundaries, defy easy categorization and expand the notion of what’s possible in cinema and beyond.
PLUS PLUS features wildly imaginative programming, including unbound cinema, comedy, performances, sound-driven and interactive storytelling, live animation and other media arts. The focus is on active, participatory, experiential art and storytelling.
Tomorrow Theater events include opening night with comedian Joel Kim Booster; ‘90s Analog Ecstasy with Mark Pellington, Lance Bangs, special guest stars, vendors and a special screening of THIS IS BUZZ; Memory As A Rock Out Of Reach duet performance with Erika M. Anderson (EMA) and visual artist Tabitha Nikolail; and a sneak preview of March Forth, just off its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Tickets and full schedule of festival events at tomorrowtheater.org/plus-plus. Prices vary depending on performance.
PLUS PLUS Festival
In its third year, PAM CUT’s PLUS PLUS Festival of Tomorrow returns Thursday, November 19-Sunday, November 22 at Tomorrow Theater (3530 SE Division St.), as well as the Portland Art Museum. The festival celebrates unbound artists who dissolve boundaries, defy easy categorization and expand the notion of what’s possible in cinema and beyond.