The Performing Arts at Cleveland HS@Marshall is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Little Women…the Musical. Although Cleveland High School has temporarily relocated to the Marshall High School campus while the modernized high school is constructed, the show must go on. Performances run Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14 in the auditorium at the Marshall High School campus, located at 3905 SE 91st Ave.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s cherished 1868 novel, Little Women is a heartwarming, coming-of-age musical adaptation. The story follows the lives of the four March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy—as they navigate the joys and hardships of growing up in Civil War-era Massachusetts. Filled with beautiful music and timeless themes, this production is fantastic entertainment for the entire family. Support the talented student performers and experience a classic story brought to life on stage.
Performances take place all three days at 7 pm, plus a 2 pm Saturday matinee. Tickets ($10 students, $15 adults) available at gofan.co/app/school/OR21940.
Little Women on Stage
The Performing Arts at Cleveland HS@Marshall is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Little Women…the Musical. Although Cleveland High School has temporarily relocated to the Marshall High School campus while the modernized high school is constructed, the show must go on. Performances run Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14 in the auditorium at the Marshall High School campus, located at 3905 SE 91st Ave.