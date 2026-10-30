Get ready for the holidays at Hip Chicks Do Wine with one of their three events. For those in need of some fresh inspiration for holiday entertaining, there’s the Holiday Appetizer and Wine Pairing event Friday, November 13-Sunday, November 15. During the three days of the event (Friday 2-6 pm, Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 12-5 pm), they’ll be pouring a flight of six wines, with four of them paired with delicious holiday bites. Discover new flavor combinations and get the recipes to recreate them at home. Hip Chicks will also be accepting donations of coats, hats, socks and scarves for Tod’s Corner. Tickets $35.
Tuesday, November 17, 5-7 pm and Sunday, November 22, 12-5 pm is the latest installment of their Wine & Design series. Instructor Laura Gifford Kerr of Gifford’s Flowers will guide attendees in decorating a fresh evergreen wreath to match individuals’ personal style. Work with a variety of decorative holiday elements and finish it all off with a spectacular custom bow. Open to all skill levels, tickets ($100) include all supplies, instruction and choice of beverage (wine, holiday sangria, beer or soda). Additional wine and food will be available for purchase.
Kick off holiday shopping while supporting local authors, independent books and small businesses at Words & Wine Saturday, November 28, 12-5 pm and Sunday, November 29, 12-4 pm. The book pop-up features 17 talented local authors and Jan’s Books and will be filled with stories, conversation and unique gifts for all ages, including plenty of signed books. A holiday raffle will offer multiple raffle prizes each day. Admission is free; register online for a complimentary raffle ticket. Wines and Hip Chicks’ holiday mulled wine will be available for purchase to enjoy while browsing.
Visit hipchicksdowine.com/new-events for tickets and additional event information.
November Wine Events
Get ready for the holidays at Hip Chicks Do Wine with one of their three events. For those in need of some fresh inspiration for holiday entertaining, there’s the Holiday Appetizer and Wine Pairing event Friday, November 13-Sunday, November 15. During the three days of the event (Friday 2-6 pm, Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 12-5 pm), they’ll be pouring a flight of six wines, with four of them paired with delicious holiday bites. Discover new flavor combinations and get the recipes to recreate them at home. Hip Chicks will also be accepting donations of coats, hats, socks and scarves for Tod’s Corner. Tickets $35.