is called “Pioneer Tales: Choose Your Own Adventure” and takes place Saturday, November 4, 7:30 pm at the Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St.

Holly Robison, Patrick Gannon and Avery Hill share stories and songs of people who were willing to take a risk on the Oregon Trail. Their stories include personal, family and historical narratives with characters ranging from suffragettes to suffering stepfathers from County Mayo in Ireland to Independence Rock in Oregon. Tickets are $12 in advance online at tinyurl.com/ybyjhf6a or $15 at the door. See portlandstorytellers.org