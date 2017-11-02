Classic Piano continues its collaboration with PDXJazz performance series Tuesday November 7 at 7:30 pm with the Giulia Valle Trio: featuring Valle on upright bass; Aruan Ortiz on piano; and Kush Abadey on drums.

Composer/Bassist Valle was born in San Remo, Italy and began studying piano at eight years old. Finding jazz via Charles Mingus and Ahmad Jamal and deeply engaged with the upright bass, she studied at the conservatory in Liceu, at the Taller de Músics.

In 2008, her ensemble got into the Blue Note Jazz Festival, SFJAZZ Festival, Seattle’s Earshot Jazz Festival, Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

This is sure to be an evening of nuance and imaginative, unpredictable and powerful music. As a composer/performer, Valle’s voice explores the deepest corners of lyricism and the experimental edge of rhythm, while allowing her own muse to guide the way.

Hear recordings at soundcloud.com/giuliavalle and giuliavalle.com.

Classic Pianos is at 3003 SE Milwaukie Ave. Tickets are $20-$25, available online at tinyurl.com/y8de7dae.