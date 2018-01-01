Oregon Children’s Theatre’s Young Professionals presents a production of Eurydice, written by Sarah Ruhl, January 26 through February 11 at the YP Studio Theater, 1939 NE Sandy Blvd.

This new telling of the Orpheus myth is from Eurydice’s perspective, instead of the well-worn saga of Orpheus’ search. Her untimely death on her wedding day sends Eurydice plummeting to the underworld with no memory of her past. There, she reunites with her father to help her remember her lost Orpheus.

The cast features Fiona Jenkins as Eurydice, Nate Gardner as Orpheus, Max Bernsohn as Father, and Madeleine Adriance, Heidi Osaki, Zyla Zody and Hank Sanders.

Presented Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm the play is recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature content.Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. $8 for groups of 8+ with code YPGROUP1718 available at octc.org/eurydice.

Playwright Ruhl is a two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee whose plays have been performed worldwide and translated into twelve languages.