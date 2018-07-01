a Portland-based classic bossa nova and Brazilian jazz band plays at the new Lents International Farmers Market, Sunday July 8 from 11 am to 2 pm at SE 92nd and Reedway. In tribute to the masters of the bossa nova era, their repertoire is upbeat Brazilian jazz by Gilberto Gil, Caetano Veloso, Jobim and others. Led by pianist/vocalist Kerry Politzer, the group features John Nastos; Dan Balmer; Dave Captein and George Colligan. Go to soundcloud.com/bossapdx for a listen. They also perform July 17 at PDXJazz’s Jazz in the Garden, Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St. beginning at 7:30 pm.