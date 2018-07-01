Here’s a few of the highlights from this month’s pickings at Artichoke Music’s Café Artichoke at 2007 SE Powell Blvd.

Saturday July 7, 8 pm – The Resonant Rogues and Michelle Alany and the Mystics An evening of lively, infectious music. The Rogues (theresonantrogues.com) span the traditions of Appalachian, Balkan, Klezmer and early New Orleans Jazz. Michelle and the Mystics (michellealany.com/the-mystics) journey in a psychedelic fiddle-driven caravan of Jazz Manouche, Balkan, Klezmer, Sephardic and original soul music A powerful, entertaining double header!

Monday July 23, 6:30 pm – History That Made Songs/Songs That Changed History presented by Charlie King and Candace Cassin who use historic narrative, original music to tell tales of corporate purchase of the political process, race-baiting, ethnic scapegoating, anti-immigrant and anti-union legislation – stories that still resonate today. $30. Go to tinyurl.com/y8aon6dv

Friday July 27 Maryland based Kristin Rebecca’s dynamic contemporary folk music brings colorful narratives to life with an expressive voice, and her two instruments: the guitar, and the harp. She has performed at the Philadelphia Folk Festival and Rockwood Music Hall and was recently nominated for WAMMIE Award’s Best Traditional Folk Recording.

Saturday July 28, 8 pm –The Just Desserts, “curators of delightful musical delicacies from every corner of the globe” explore repertoire and rhythms from dozens of different countries, reinterpreting and re-envisioning any music that catches their attention.

More at artichokemusic.org.