Concerts resume in September at Artichoke Community Music. Saturday concerts begin at 8 pm and Sunday at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 and available at Brown Paper Tickets.

Saturday September 15 – Tribute to Victor Jara and Latin American New Song A celebration of Chilean musician, political activist and singer Victor Jara, one of Latin America’s most influential singer songwriters

Sunday September 16 – The Portlanders Kate Power, Steve Einhorn, Mick Doherty and Kevin Shay Johnson perform each 2nd Sunday of the month, serving up inspired songwriting with guitars, banjo, hammered dulcimer, harmonica, upright bass, ukulele, accordion, bodhran, and four rich voices. These folk have crossed strings together since the 1970s.

Sunday September 30 – The Gossamer Strings & The Lark and the Loon The Gosssamer Strings are Kyle McGonegle and Liat Lis, an old-time folk duo with new-time sensibilities, rich harmonies, guitar, banjo and mandolin and haunting original songs (gossamerstrings.com). The Lark and the Loon are the husband/wife songwriting duo, Jeff Rolfzen and Rocky Steen-Rolfzen who explore the etymology of many American musics.

See artichokemusic.org.