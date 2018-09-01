Madeleine Peyroux is on tour with her eighth album, Anthem, and is in concert at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark Street Sunday, September 16 at 8 pm.

Peyroux’ new songs were written during the 2016 election cycle and the stories are subtly topical, outwardly irreverent and her characters are vivid. Her cinematic storytelling “faces the chasm of the world.”

Speaking of the new song “On My Own”, a song about loneliness, Peyroux said “I feel a little odd, too small, too big, out of place and alone, but the world around me is also strange, full of all sizes, all perspectives, constantly changing. So, perhaps I, too, can change.”

Tickets available online at tinyurl.com/y983jh8b. Minors are welcome accompanied by an adult.