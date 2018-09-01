…features many artists who have previously shown there and their new works.

The show includes Amelia Opie and her whimsical anthropomorphosized animals, Eugene artist Christopher St Johns’ wonderful and strange works on paper, and fourteen other artists displaying a scintillating collection of paintings, sculpture, jewelry and other mediums to share.

The show runs through September 30 at 140 SE 28th Ave. Opening reception is Friday, September 7. Artist talk and meet is Sunday, September 16, beginning at 11 am.

The gallery is closed Monday and Tuesday. Sidestreetarts.com.