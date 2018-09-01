Milagro presents its second season of Ingenio; a New Works Project for the Latino Soul, funded by the National New Play Network. The project was created to provide new and upcoming playwrights with an interactive lab in which to grow their works.

A national call for submissions resulted in four unproduced plays by Latino authors who were invited to Portland. This year’s finalists come from Texas, California, and New York. Each play is assigned a director and cast and rehearsal time in the week leading to the festival week, September 21- 23. At the end, the plays are presented to an audience, followed by moderated feedback conversations.

The Ingenio weekend begins with guest playwright and teaching artist Diana Burbano conducting Writing for Justice, a three-hour workshop with a focus on writing plays and monologues using storytelling, empathy, and humor from personal experiences.

The four plays presented are: Friday Sept. 21 at 7 pm – Tara by Brian Otaño, directed by Maggie Carrido Adams; Saturday Sept. 22, 1:30 pm – Casta by Adrienne Dawes, directed by Yasmín Ruvalcaba; Saturday Sept. 22, 7 pm – World Classic by Nelson Díaz-Marcano, directed by Francisco García; and Sunday, Sept. 23, 11:30 am – CJ – A Trilingual Play by Mercedes Floresislas, directed by Diane Englert.

All Ingenio events are free and presented at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St. See milagro.org for more.