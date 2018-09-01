Want to sing for Vox Academy’s Fall term? The group hosts its annual Sing-a-Thon, September 29 at The Community Church for Joy, 8051 SE 16th Ave., in Sellwood. Admission is free and everyone’s invited to share a song.

There are continuing workshops too. Vox offers two choirs emphasizing healthy vocal techniques and honoring each individual’s experience. Both choirs meet weekly at the Church.

The Empowered Voices Choir, is informal and a perfect place for beginning singers, meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm beginning October 4.

The Healing Voices Choir features four part harmonies Wednesday evenings at 7 pm beginning September 12 for a December 16 concert. All are welcome to this non-audition choir and experience reading music or singing with other choirs will be helpful.

Register at voxacademy.org.