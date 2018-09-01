Portland FolkMusic Society opens a new season of acoustic concerts with the duo of Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore, September 21 in the Society’s new location at the Reedwood Friends Church, 2910 SE Steele St.

O’Brien and husband/guitarist Moore explore an impeccable choice of material and originals transmitting energy and emotion directly to the audience.

O’Brien’s ﬂuid voice is like no other and knows no boundaries. She makes herself at home in other writers’ material with power and grace, always respecting the deepest essence of a song.

Moore is a deft and tasty guitar player who colors O’Brien’s twists and turns from blues to traditional folk to jazz and creates a band with a single guitar.

The concert begins at 7:30 pm and advance tickets are $21 GA, $18 PFS member, $11.50 ages 12-18. Advance tix at portlandfolkmusic.org/concerts.php.