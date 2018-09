Walter Salas-Humara, frontman of 80s band The Silos celebrates the release of a new solo recording, Walterio, with an instore appearance Wednesday, September 29 at Music Millennium, 3158 E. Burnside St. beginning at 6 pm.

For years, Salas-Humara has split his time between making music and visual art, and this album contains big imagery in his lyrics as well as on his cover painting.

Salas-Humara was made in Cuba, but born in America and the album’s title is his Hispanic nickname.