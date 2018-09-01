ANN, an affectionate tribute to the legendary former Texas Governor, Ann Richards is the twenty-ninth season opener from Triangle Productions. This intimate portrait of Richards, whose heroic and humane voice is still sorely needed and strikingly relevant today, was written by Holland Taylor and directed by Donald Horn.

Portland’s own Margie Boule’ brings Richards to life with humor, grace and grit, embodying the fiery, outspoken woman who became Texas’ 45th Governor. As keynote speaker at the 1988 Democratic Convention, Richards proclaimed “George Bush [Sr.] was born with a silver foot in his mouth.”

The show brings us face to face with a complex and colorful character who was “bigger than the state she hailed from” and a tireless “sensible progressive.”

As Oregon General Elections take place this November, being captivated by this true story of Richards and inspired by what it means to be a leader is a fine way to prepare for this important voting season.

ANN runs September 6-23 at The Sanctuary@SandyPlaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 pm All seats are reserved. For tickets and information: 503.239.5919 or see trianglepro.org.