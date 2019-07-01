ArcoPDX, the Amplified Repertory Chamber Orchestra, celebrates its fifth anniversary with a new program of original music by Arco founder Mike Hsu. The concert is Friday, July 26 at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. at 7:30 pm. Doors at 7 pm, for 21+ over only.

Also on the evening’s program are Arco renditions of Bach, Bloch, Depeche Mode, vocal interludes, and the artistry of local classical-metal drummer Kaleb Davies.

Since its inception, ArcoPDX has rewarded listeners with classical and contemporary music performed energetically with a fresh attitude. It’s classical but definitely not staid. Arco’s live stage lighting is the icing on the music-cake for an unforgettable, multi-sensory concert experience. Advance tickets at bit.ly/2N68WFN

Arco performs Saturday, July 27 too for all ages at the Garages Satellite Pub, 4810 SW Western Ave, Beaverton at 6:30 pm.

Tickets for both shows are $10 advance, $15 at the door.

See arcopdx.com