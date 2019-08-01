Sidestreet Arts’ August show features new works from ceramicist, Nicole M. Curcio and mixed media artist, Bridgett Spicer. Both artists share a whimsical point of view. The show, Closer to Home, examines their changing relationships to this amazing and swiftly changing city of Portland. Both artists flirt with personal iconography and symbolism in their work and capture easily recognizable places that are part of the city’s mythos and memory.

Curcio’s inspiration comes from “the places we call home” as well as “the places we go to escape.” Her ceramic creations are dreamlike cityscapes and tree-lined natural settings. See nicolemcurcio.com

Spicer uses Portland’s people, places, and things as Muse and captures them in bright acrylics, colored pencil and ink.

More at bridgettspicer.com

Closer to home runs through September 1. Opening reception is Friday, August 2, 6 pm. This month’s Artist Talk & To-Do is Sunday, August 11, 12-2 pm. At 1 pm. Bridgett Spicer will speak about her inspiration, city muses, and why Portland is Closer to Home.

Sidestreet is at 140 SE 28th Ave. SidestreetArts.com for more.