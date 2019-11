Classical Revolution PDX celebrates the 100th birth-year of Liberace with an evening of classical music fun. The extravaganza is Saturday, November 23, 7 pm at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St.

Hear Liberace tunes, from Portland’s David Saffert (and maybe his brother George), decked-out divas delivering way out renditions of Mozart and Rossini, string players dueling over Flight of the Bumblebee, Zoltán Kodaly, Victor Herbert, Astor Piazzolla and more.

Tickets are $10 adv, $15 at door for 21+ only.