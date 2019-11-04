My Summer as a Goth is a new made-in-Portland movie premiering Tuesday, November 19 at Clinton Street Theatre, 2522 SE Clinton St. beginning at 7 pm.

It’s a coming-of-age story set in present-day Portland about the sometimes painful search for identity and love in adolescence.

After the sudden death of her father, sixteen-year-old Joey Javis is sent to stay with eccentric grandparents while her author mother promotes her latest novel.

Joey promptly falls for the beguiling Goth boy next door, Victor, and is transformed by him and his merry band of misfits in black.

The film is directed by Tara Johnson-Medinger. See Clinton Street’s monthly schedule of film and performance at cstpdx.com