A concert of new music reflecting on humankind’s complex emotional landscape takes place Friday, November 15, 7:30 at PSU’s Lincoln Hall, Rm 75. Eight of the Shades of Autumn program selections feature mezzo-soprano, and Cascadia member Lisa Neher (DMA). along with Lisa Neher, mezzo soprano; Madeleine Ross, soprano and many others. David S. Bernstein’s Four Silhouettes; Elizabeth Blachly-Dyson’s Blind Light; Brian Field’s Chansons Innocentes; Evan Lewis’ Fogs and Fires; Stephen Lewis’ Horas Non Numero Nisi Serenas; Jan Mittelstaedt’s Embarrassing Moments; Charles Rose’s After Basho; Dawn Sonntag’s Come Up From the Fields, Father; Greg A Steinke’s Lifschey Cards II and Jeff Winslow’s Epigraph. Tickets $5-$20 online at bit.ly/2Ni3UmJ.