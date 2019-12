CALL TO ARTISTS: 15TH ANNUAL MT. TABOR ART WALK will be held May 16 -17, 2020. This juried event showcases artists living in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood and a limited number of guest artists, and presents high-quality visual art in a variety of media. Details and online application at mttaborartwalk.com. Application, fee and images for jurying are due December 31, 2019 for Early Bird fee or January 10, 2020 final deadline.