The non-profit community music station hosts its annual fundraiser Friday, December 6 at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. from 6 pm – 9:30 pm. The Bash celebrates Portland’s vibrant music scene with live performances from multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne, soul artists Adebisi and a third surprise band whose identity hasn’t been revealed yet. The event will raise funds to keep local musicians on the radio and includes hors d’oeuvres from My Vice Catering, a wine wall from Brooks Wine, a silent auction, and crafts from local makers. Tickets are a $25 donation to PRP.fm. You can donate online or at the door.